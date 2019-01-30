Trump Touts 'Tremendous Progress' On Foreign Policy

President Trump fired off a tweet barrage Wednesday morning touting ‘tremendous progress’ on foreign policy, pressing the point that things were a mess when he took office.

Trump furthered expectations that he is seeking to end the ‘never ending’ war in Afghanistan and withdraw American troops, saying that the “Caliphate will soon be destroyed, unthinkable two years ago.”

When I became President, ISIS was out of control in Syria & running rampant. Since then tremendous progress made, especially over last 5 weeks. Caliphate will soon be destroyed, unthinkable two years ago. Negotiating are proceeding well in Afghanistan after 18 years of fighting.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 30, 2019

The President then turned to North Korea, noting that the relationship with the rouge state is the “best it has ever been with U.S.” and that he sees a “Decent chance of Denuclearization.”

….Fighting continues but the people of Afghanistan want peace in this never ending war. We will soon see if talks will be successful? North Korea relationship is best it has ever been with U.S. No testing, getting remains, hostages returned. Decent chance of Denuclearization… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 30, 2019

The President further stressed that the progress made with North Korea could not have been foreseen considering the previous administration’s position.

“At the end of the previous administration, relationship was horrendous and very bad things were about to happen.” Trump urged.

…Time will tell what will happen with North Korea, but at the end of the previous administration, relationship was horrendous and very bad things were about to happen. Now a whole different story. I look forward to seeing Kim Jong Un shortly. Progress being made-big difference! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 30, 2019

The President was less optimistic concerning the situation in Venezula, however, issuing a warning to Americans not to travel there for the forseeable future.

Maduro willing to negotiate with opposition in Venezuela following U.S. sanctions and the cutting off of oil revenues. Guaido is being targeted by Venezuelan Supreme Court. Massive protest expected today. Americans should not travel to Venezuela until further notice. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 30, 2019

The Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has claimed that Trump surreptitiously sought to have the Colombian government and mafia assassinate him.

Maduro also claimed that White House National Security Adviser John Bolton has prevented Trump from communicating with the Venezuelan government, despite efforts to start a dialogue.

“For all these years, I have been trying on a personal level. But Bolton prevented Donald Trump from initiating a dialogue with Nicolas Maduro. I have the information that he has prohibited this,” Maduro said.

Turning to the southern border, Trump addressed Democrats, stating that if they do not wish to discuss a border wall with Republicans at a meeting scheduled for today then it will be pointless.

If the committee of Republicans and Democrats now meeting on Border Security is not discussing or contemplating a Wall or Physical Barrier, they are Wasting their time! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 30, 2019

The President followed up with another tweet warning of new caravans of migrants marching toward the US.