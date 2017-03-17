Trump Tower Blueprints Stolen From Secret Service

A laptop containing blueprints for the Trump Tower and other security information was stolen from the Secret Service, multiple outlets reported.

The laptop, which also contained tower evacuation procedures as well as data from the Hillary Clinton email investigation, was taken from a Secret Service agent’s vehicle parked at her home in Brooklyn on Thursday morning.

Security footage showed an individual being dropped off by a car near the agent’s home, then taking off on foot after stealing the laptop.

“The agent also told investigators that while nothing about the White House or foreign leaders is stored on the laptop, the information on there could compromise national security,” reported the New York Daily News. “The thief also took ‘sensitive’ documents and the agent’s access keycard, though the level of the agent’s access wasn’t immediately clear.”

A police officer involved said the investigation was a “very big deal” to the Secret Service.

“While the president hasn’t been back to Trump Tower since his inauguration, Melania and Barron are still living there until he finishes the school year,” reported TMZ.

Earlier in the week, the NYPD admitted it was setting up a new security detail with cherry picked officers after spending months struggling to guard the tower adequately.

