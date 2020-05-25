Trump Transforms The VA

You may not have been informed by a leftist media conglomerate that refused to air the president’s national response to the coronavirus or a VA that took down his portrait, but maybe, just maybe they might mention the stellar job President Trump has done to reform the Veterans Administration.

Meanwhile, President Trump is the only one bold enough to recognize our fundamental rights while Congress and the media continue their blatant disregard for everything our veterans and fallen soldiers fought for.

