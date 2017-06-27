Trump Trashes Fake News CNN in New Video

President Donald Trump has released a video rebranding CNN as the Fake News Network:

The video is a direct response to the Project Veritas sting video featuring a senior CNN producer admitting the whole “Russian collusion” narrative was “bullsh*t” meant to garner huge ratings and attack Trump at the same time.

“To report not on facts, but instead on narratives that yield high ratings, is exactly the definition of fake news,” said Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe. “We said we are going after the media, and there is a lot more to come.”

But we need YOUR help to further expose CNN as fake news. Join our ‘CNN Is Fake News’ contest where you can win a cash prize for engaging in real citizen journalism: