Trump travel ban exceptions left in place by Hawaii judge

A federal judge in Hawaii on Thursday denied a motion to expand the exceptions to President Donald Trump’s executive order banning travel to the United States for citizens from six majority-Muslim countries.

U.S. District Court Judge Derrick Watson denied an emergency motion filed by Hawaii asking him to clarify what the U.S. Supreme Court meant by a “bona fide” relationship in its ruling last month.

The Supreme Court ruled the administration could mostly enforce its travel ban, but said those “with a credible claim of a bona fide relationship with a person or entity in the United States” could enter.

Watson said the relationship question would be better posed to the Supreme Court, not him.

