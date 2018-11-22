Trump Triggers Snowflakes With Global Warming, Gas price Tweets

In response to reports of this Thanksgiving being one of the coldest on record, President Trump tweeted ‘Whatever Happened to Global Warming?’ triggering hundreds of snowflakes to lose their minds in response.

The tweet comes after Trump dismissed questions about the California wildfires being connected to climate change this week. It was simply too much to take for the more delicate leftists.

WAH… IDIOT:

Others channeled their rage into what they percieve as witty come backs:

The President wasn’t done with the trolling, however. Trump followed up with a tweet about reports stating that because he has gotten gasoline prices to drop, there are now more people driving… and that’s bad.

Here we go again:

But… muh Obama:

An attempt at a meme gone horribly wrong:

and another:

Epic meme fail:

Scientific proof that leftists cannot meme:

Orange Man is definitely bad:

We’re in a fight…

Comments