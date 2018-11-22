Trump Triggers Snowflakes With Global Warming, Gas price Tweets

In response to reports of this Thanksgiving being one of the coldest on record, President Trump tweeted ‘Whatever Happened to Global Warming?’ triggering hundreds of snowflakes to lose their minds in response.

Brutal and Extended Cold Blast could shatter ALL RECORDS – Whatever happened to Global Warming? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 22, 2018

The tweet comes after Trump dismissed questions about the California wildfires being connected to climate change this week. It was simply too much to take for the more delicate leftists.

WAH… IDIOT:

Jesus Christ you’re a fucking idiot. — Sean Finnegan (@shotbyfinnegan) November 22, 2018

I had breakfast this morning. Whatever happened to global hunger? You're an Idiot. Thats I D I O T. thought i might spell it out for you to make it easier for you to understand. — Robert D Mumford (@DrofmumTrebor) November 22, 2018

OMG. Why do you feel the need to constantly prove what an idiot you are? Elementary school children have learned that weather extremes, including cold, are caused by global warming. You are not as educated as a 10 year old. — JW (@joyceawf1) November 22, 2018

Non-idiots stopped using the term Global Warming about 20 years ago, that's what happened. — JF Prieur (@AdmiralHackbar) November 22, 2018

We changed the term to climate change to make it easier for morons like trump to understand. It clearly didnt work. — timmd182 (@timmd93) November 22, 2018

“WAH!

I still have no idea what global warming is or how it works!

WAH!

I’m so dim witted I think the presence of cold weather denies the existence of global warming!

WAH!

I have a simplistic child’s comprehension of science & everyone laughs at me!

VEWY UNFAIOO!”

–#CrybabyTrump — Donood J. Twump (@WealDonoodTwump) November 22, 2018

How can someone SO STUPID be the president of the USA @realDonaldTrump. #GlobalWarming = change in the world's temperature, more extreme, unpredictable weather, rising sea levels.. Not, that 'everywhere gets hotter' You. Are. An. Idiot. — Jack Mendel (@Mendelpol) November 22, 2018

Others channeled their rage into what they percieve as witty come backs:

You’d believe in it if Saudi Arabia came up with it. — Adam Aumiller (@Eh_Double) November 22, 2018

I'm 42 and single I have no capacity to explain to a man child with plastic hair that the earth is round and how the climate works and the 100 000 other things a person in that position should know. But hey happy dead turkey day? #tofuonmytable — Candice Michele (@Frosty_Duncan) November 22, 2018

Whatever happened to that promise to release your **tax returns?!**#MOFO#ClimateChangeCrisis — Clive Changeman (@Cliveman1) November 22, 2018

It's cause and effect, warming in one place causes cooling in another.

It's just like committing election fraud in New York causing an impeachment in Washington. — John Wildes (@TrivialBanal) November 22, 2018

The President wasn’t done with the trolling, however. Trump followed up with a tweet about reports stating that because he has gotten gasoline prices to drop, there are now more people driving… and that’s bad.

You just can’t win with the Fake News Media. A big story today is that because I have pushed so hard and gotten Gasoline Prices so low, more people are driving and I have caused traffic jams throughout our Great Nation. Sorry everyone! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 22, 2018

Here we go again:

You didnt do jack to get the prices down. No president has that power and certainly not a fake one . — laurieH (@sdakhemmer) November 22, 2018

He takes credit for all the good things even if he had nothing to do with it, while degrading the free press. That's what dictators do. — JSkier (@JSkier21) November 22, 2018

HI TRAITOR YOU LIE ABOUT EVERYTHING YOU LET SAUDI ARABIA OFF THE HOOK FOR BUTCHERING A JOURNALIST YOU ONLY TAKE CARE OF YOUR CRONIES YOU DON’T CARE ABOUT CRUDE OIL PRICES YOU KNOW LESS ABOUT CONTROLLING THE PRICE OF OIL THAN A FISH KNOWS ABOUT FLYING A HELICOPTER RESIGN — General BoomerDog (@J_P_BoomerDog) November 22, 2018

Gas prices are more important to you then the freedoms our nation are built on. It is obscene how blantantly you have sold out our values to authoritarian dictators for a few dollars. #TrumpCrimeFamily #TrumpDisgracesAmerica — Christian Citarella (@444Christian) November 22, 2018

Listen Fake King, Fake God, Fake President, YOU didn’t do anything! Stop claiming good results that literally had nothing to do with any decision you’ve made! All you’ve done is yell ignorance in tv interviews, golf, lie, disrespect our military and tear down this country! 😑 — AmericaBeforeRussia❄️🌊Resist! (@TXBelle18) November 22, 2018

But… muh Obama:

His tariffs does and ppl who have stocks are nervous right now because of tariffs and that is something that Trump as caused. The economy is due to Obama’s hard work not Trumps who is trying to take credit for that but the falling of the stock market he won’t say anything on! — Corky karen Goldb-S (@cannelle2) November 22, 2018

YOU didn't do a damned thing to lower gas prices. Canada supplies FOUR TIMES as much. Oh, and they were MUCH LOWER under THE BEST PRESIDENT OBAMA. — Twinkiedeee (@Ludla3389) November 22, 2018

You didn’t do shit. Gas prices were lower for 8 years under President Obama. Under your rule, they’ve been a little bit lower for a week. — Joni Lynn (@zelietown) November 22, 2018

Gas prices are higher than when Obama was President. Food prices are much higher too. So much for those tax cuts for the middle class. Just because unemployment is low doesn't mean they are good paying jobs. You are the master of deception. My hope for you is KARMA! — Michael Ramirez #RESIST (@Mikal_Ramirez) November 22, 2018

Oil prices are this low because the economy has slowed down and is not using as much oil. Same reason the markets have tanked. Its called a recession. You have ruined a booming economy you inherited from Obama. — Geeta Johnson (@JohnsonGeeta) November 22, 2018

An attempt at a meme gone horribly wrong:

and another:

Epic meme fail:

Scientific proof that leftists cannot meme:

Ban these Illegal Aliens. pic.twitter.com/BrhwQqMbyb — Clyde Mayberry (@KalimAllah6) November 22, 2018

Orange Man is definitely bad: