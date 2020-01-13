Trump Trolls Cory Booker As He Exits Presidential Race

President Trump trolled Cory Booker after the Democrat New Jersey senator announced he would exit the 2020 presidential race Monday.

In a lengthy post published on Medium, Booker announced he would suspend his campaign, which he referred to as “the answer to Donald Trump’s hate and division.”

“I will carry this fight forward — I just won’t be doing it as a candidate for president this year,” Booker wrote. “It’s with a full heart that I share this news — I’ve made the decision to suspend my campaign for president.”

Soon after the post, Trump shot back with a blistering sarcastic tweet claiming he was grateful he won’t have to run against Booker.

Really Big Breaking News (Kidding): Booker, who was in zero polling territory, just dropped out of the Democrat Presidential Primary Race. Now I can rest easy tonight. I was sooo concerned that I would someday have to go head to head with him! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 13, 2020

Breitbart reports, “Booker said he plans to run for re-election for his Senate seat this year.”

So far about 12 candidates are hanging in the race, including Joe Biden, Andrew Yang, Elizabeth Warren, Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders. Some of the 17 candidates who have dropped out thus far include Julian Castro, Kristen Gillibrand, Bill De Blasio, Kamala Harris and Beto O’Rourke.

Cory Booker was recently promoting his presidency by body shaming Trump and threatening physical violence.

