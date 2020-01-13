Trump Trolls Dems: Tweet Shows Pelosi & Schumer Wearing Muslim Garb

President Trump mocked top Democrat leaders Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi on Monday by tweeting out an image showing them in Muslim headdresses.

The meme mocked the Democrats’ sympathetic disposition toward Iran following the Trump administration’s killing of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani.

“The corrupted Dems trying their best to come to the Ayatollah’s rescue,” the original tweet said, including the hashtag #NancyPelosiFakeNews.

The corrupted Dems trying their best to come to the Ayatollah's rescue.#NancyPelosiFakeNews pic.twitter.com/a0ksPHeXCy — داون آندر (@D0wn_Under) January 13, 2020

Trump went on an anti-Pelosi Twitter spree, posting multiple links with the hashtag #NancyPelosiFakeNews, including the following video of the congresswoman dismissing Iranians who are protesting against their regime.

Iranian people are angry about what Nancy Pelosi said recently in the interview with @ABC so WE've launched a hashtag against what she said. #NancyPelosiFakeNews https://t.co/4VTGAXlzOJ — 🤖Nariman (@NarimanGharib) January 13, 2020

🔴The Iranian people are being killed in the streets by the Islamic Republic, but Nancy Pelosi in the USA supports those who kill the Iranian people. Why?#NancyPelosiFakeNews https://t.co/gGCyoLYkYX — Mohammad Mozafari (@mohmd_mozafari) January 13, 2020

While the Iranian people are being killed by the mullahs in the protests, you are lying to the American people! The real people of Iran don't want the Democrats-backed terrorists. Shame on you for playing with the blood of Iranian people.

STOP #NancyPelosiFakeNews pic.twitter.com/FWKwuc9oOE — Farid Khalifi (@FaridMedia) January 13, 2020

Just for a second assume there is no Dem nor Rep party. Look at the reality. Iranians want mullas gone. They’ve been massacred on Nov when main media were covering Trump impeachment. Be a human and stand for human right. #NancyPelosiFakeNews — Saied (@Saiedey) January 13, 2020

People just now realizing how crazy and destructive Nancy is to America, better yet the world. I pity those that still support her. #NancyPelosiFakeNews — BiggZie_ (@BiggZie_VT) January 13, 2020

Meanwhile, in response to Iran shooting down a Ukrainian passenger jet, the Iranian people are chanting, “Death to Islamic Republic dictatorship” instead of “Death to America” and footage shows them refusing to walk on Israeli and American flags.

Watch how Iranian students refuse to step on American & the flag of Israel. This should embarrassed Iranian regime & their propaganda funeral for #Soleimani where people were told to chant “Death To America”.

Now people in Iran chanting “Death to Islamic Republic dictatorship.” pic.twitter.com/hTxDuxZeaB — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) January 12, 2020

In fact, demonstrators were even seen attacking images of former Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani.

On Saturday, President Trump also sent out tweets showing his support for the Iranian protesters, saying, “The government of Iran must allow human rights groups to monitor and report facts from the ground on the ongoing protests by the Iranian people. There can not be another massacre of peaceful protesters, nor an internet shutdown. The world is watching.”

به مردم شجاع و رنج کشیده ایران: من از ابتدای دوره ریاست جمهوریم با شما ایستاده‌ام و دولت من همچنان با شما خواهد ایستاد. ما اعتراضات شما را از نزدیک دنبال می کنیم. شجاعت شما الهام بخش است. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2020

The government of Iran must allow human rights groups to monitor and report facts from the ground on the ongoing protests by the Iranian people. There can not be another massacre of peaceful protesters, nor an internet shutdown. The world is watching. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2020

Of course, Twitter was flooded with liberals who were triggered by the image of Pelosi in a hijab and Schumer wearing a turban.

This retweet by Trump is racist. Please make a note hapless, neutered, propagandized, corporate media. I want to see this on every news channel tonight. https://t.co/dI9qIPapKt — Not a Russian (@ryanfunk77) January 13, 2020

Donald Trump retweeted a FAKE image of Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer dressed in traditional Islamic attire in front of an Iranian flag. Not an hour passes in Trump’s corrupt, worthless existence when he doesn’t find a way to scam America. Shameful.

https://t.co/s8zcfCl4lG — Stephanie Kennedy (@WordswithSteph) January 13, 2020

Trump slammed for Islamophobic speech after retweeting image of Pelosi wearing hijab https://t.co/JDYUBBjunC — Haaretz.com (@haaretzcom) January 13, 2020

The president is an open racist and bigot. Everyone who votes for him this November is complicit in this racism and bigotry. No excuses. No exceptions. pic.twitter.com/m808dFRY2r — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) January 13, 2020

#Breaking News: Trump sparks outrage by sharing photo of Speaker Pelosi photoshopped wearing a hijab https://t.co/7yYTWJQ3nM — Occupy Democrats (@OccupyDemocrats) January 13, 2020

The #RacistInChief retweeted a badly-photoshopped image of Pelosi and Schumer in traditional Islamic clothing with the caption: “The corrupted Dems trying their best to come to the Ayatollah's rescue.” Stop #TrumpsWar here: https://t.co/qF6iYYH9WYhttps://t.co/a2qtZJzFZK — Democratic Coalition (@TheDemCoalition) January 13, 2020

Wow. Asked why Trump retweeted a photoshopped image of Schumer & Pelosi wearing a turban & head scarf w/ Iranian flag, Stephanie Grisham attempts to explain by saying he was "making clear" Democrats are "parroting Iranian talking points & almost taking the side of terrorists." — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) January 13, 2020

@realDonaldTrump @GOP This RT from Trump is beyond horrible, because it is racist against all Muslims, by putting Muslim head coverings on Schumer and Pelosi#ImpeachedForLife pic.twitter.com/c9mY3JKpEv — DA Conrad (@DAConrad17) January 13, 2020

#BigotedPrig This is to insight #Hat e>>>>>>> #rump Retweets Fake Image of Pelosi in Hijab Standing in Front of Iranian Flag https://t.co/gNGzWoA00P via @thedailybeast — Kim Amadril (@amadril) January 13, 2020

Omfg this is over the top even for Trump. @jack time to pull the plug on this unbalanced racist lunatic. #notwitterfortrump https://t.co/9PbNtEO6Pv — KNugent4118🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦 (@knugent4118) January 13, 2020

@GOP @realDonaldTrump What the HELL is wrong with DJT? Is he mentally Ill? Look at the crap he retweets below. Trump is supposed to be everyone's president not just those that are racist xenophobes #TrumpCrimeFamily #ImpeachTrump #TrumpLies #TrumpIsAWarCriminal #AmericanIdiot pic.twitter.com/3e7PAzw6oS — TurnaboutTrump (@TurnaboutTrump) January 13, 2020

Trump is the Racist-in-Chief.

Where is Melania’s #BeBest when we need it?

Hey, Barron. Time to have a talk with Daddy about bullying online. https://t.co/VOBQgFENpL — NoahBout ☯️💙🍑☮️ (@NoahBout) January 13, 2020

Also, cleanse and boost in 2020 by supercharging your body with our all-new combo pack now available at 50% Off!