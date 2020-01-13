Trump Trolls Dems: Tweet Shows Pelosi & Schumer Wearing Muslim Garb

President Trump mocked top Democrat leaders Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi on Monday by tweeting out an image showing them in Muslim headdresses.

The meme mocked the Democrats’ sympathetic disposition toward Iran following the Trump administration’s killing of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani.

“The corrupted Dems trying their best to come to the Ayatollah’s rescue,” the original tweet said, including the hashtag #NancyPelosiFakeNews.

Trump went on an anti-Pelosi Twitter spree, posting multiple links with the hashtag #NancyPelosiFakeNews, including the following video of the congresswoman dismissing Iranians who are protesting against their regime.

Meanwhile, in response to Iran shooting down a Ukrainian passenger jet, the Iranian people are chanting, “Death to Islamic Republic dictatorship” instead of “Death to America” and footage shows them refusing to walk on Israeli and American flags.

In fact, demonstrators were even seen attacking images of former Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani.

On Saturday, President Trump also sent out tweets showing his support for the Iranian protesters, saying, “The government of Iran must allow human rights groups to monitor and report facts from the ground on the ongoing protests by the Iranian people. There can not be another massacre of peaceful protesters, nor an internet shutdown. The world is watching.”

Of course, Twitter was flooded with liberals who were triggered by the image of Pelosi in a hijab and Schumer wearing a turban.

