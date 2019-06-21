Trump Trolls Haters with Animated Time Cover Showing Infinite Terms

President Trump on Friday made liberal heads explode with a Time Magazine meme showing lawn signs promoting the Trump agenda for the next 88 thousand years.

Trump shared the meme, produced last October by meme maker Carpe Donktum, with no message attached, no doubt angering haters.

The meme comes as a mob of 20 Democrats prepare to face-off during debates next Wednesday and Thursday.

Infowars will be covering the debates LIVE on June 26th & 27th. Tune in to our coverage starting at 7PM Central at infowars.com/show.


ICE Confirms Plans to Arrest More than 2,040 Illegal Alien Family Members in Deportation Raids Beginning Sunday

Texas Governor Orders 1000 National Guard Troops to Border

