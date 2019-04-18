Trump Trolls Left With Game of Thrones Meme Mocking Mueller Fanatics

President Trump shared a meme on Twitter immediately following Attorney General William Barr’s press conference detailing the findings of the Mueller report.

“No collusion. No obstruction,” the image reads in a Game of Thrones font. “Game Over: For the haters and the radical left Democrats.”

A compilation video celebrating the no collusion finding was also posted to Twitter by President Trump.

David Knight covered the left’s reaction to the Barr press conference and the Mueller report’s “no collusion” conclusion.


