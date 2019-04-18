Trump Trolls Left With Game of Thrones Meme Mocking Mueller Fanatics

President Trump shared a meme on Twitter immediately following Attorney General William Barr’s press conference detailing the findings of the Mueller report.

“No collusion. No obstruction,” the image reads in a Game of Thrones font. “Game Over: For the haters and the radical left Democrats.”

A compilation video celebrating the no collusion finding was also posted to Twitter by President Trump.

No Collusion – No Obstruction! pic.twitter.com/diggF8V3hl — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 18, 2019

David Knight covered the left’s reaction to the Barr press conference and the Mueller report’s “no collusion” conclusion.