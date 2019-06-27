Trump Trolls MSNBC Over Embarrassing Technical Problems During Dem Debate

President Trump continued to troll MSNBC over technical difficulties during last night’s Democratic debate, tweeting a meme showing the lights going off during proceedings.

During last night’s debate, hosts Rachel Maddow and Chuck Todd struggled to get their questions out because there was an open mic in the background.

“We are hearing our colleague’s audio,” Todd said.

“The control room can turn off the mics. If the control room can turn off the mics of the previous moderators,” Maddow added.

They eventually had to throw to the break as both hosts and candidates looked sheepish.

This morning, Trump tweeted, “Thank you @MSNBC, real professionals! @chucktodd @maddow,” along with a CarpeDonktum which shows the lights going off on the debate stage and Trump himself emerging out of the shadows.

No doubt the media will deliberately forget what a meme is and breathlessly claim that Trump is tweeting a “doctored” video.

“@NBCNews and @MSNBC should be ashamed of themselves for having such a horrible technical breakdown in the middle of the debate. Truly unprofessional and only worthy of a FAKE NEWS Organization, which they are!” Trump tweeted last night.

.@NBCNews and @MSNBC should be ashamed of themselves for having such a horrible technical breakdown in the middle of the debate. Truly unprofessional and only worthy of a FAKE NEWS Organization, which they are! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 27, 2019

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

———————————————————————————————————————

There is a war on free speech. Without your support, my voice will be silenced.

Please sign up for the free newsletter here. Donate to me on SubscribeStar here.

Support my sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown.

———————————————————————————————————————