Trump Trolls Pelosi: 'She Came Out in Favor of MS-13’

President Trump mocked Nancy Pelosi during a speech Tuesday, saying that the Democratic House Minority Leader ‘came out in favor of MS-13’ after the media claimed Trump’s description of the murderous gang members as ‘animals’ was racist.

“Just the other day, Nancy Pelosi came out in favor of MS-13. That’s the first time I’ve heard that,” the President said during his speech at the Susan B. Anthony List, a pro-life organization.

“She wants them to be treated with respect, as do other Democrats. That’s not going to be happening. We’re not going to release violent criminals into our country.” the President added.

Referring to the Democratic party, Trump added “They don’t want walls, they don’t want other people stopping.”

“We will be appealing to voters all across America who previously sent a Democrat to Washington only to discover they elected a proxy vote for Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi,” Trump added.

“These are people that don’t believe in borders, don’t believe in fighting crime, don’t believe in a strong military.” the President said.

Last week, Pelosi defended the MS-13 gang, founded by Salvadoran immigrants,

“’These aren’t people, these are animals,’” Pelosi said, quoting the president, then adding “You have to wonder, does he not believe in the spark of divinity – the dignity and worth of every person? ‘These are not people, these are animals’ – the president of the United States.”

“Every day that you think that you’ve seen it all, along comes another manifestation of why their policies are so inhumane and why we have to continue the debate… Calling people animals is not a good thing,” Pelosi added.

Responding to Trump’s latest comments, Pelosi again conflated the battle against gang violence with other standard immigration policies, criticizing Trump for the DHS’s policy to detain parents who come over the border illegally separately from children.

In the wake of the media purposefully taking Trump’s ‘animals’ comment out of context and suggesting he was referring to all immigrants, the White House issued a press release entitled, “What You Need to Know About the Violent Animals of MS-13.”

The document triggered the pro-immigration group The Southern Poverty Law Center, who called it “unacceptable” for such “racist, dehumanizing language” to appear on the White House website.

The internet was swift and brutal with its response:


Trump: ‘Criminal Deep State’ Caught Up In ‘Major Spy Scandal’

West Hollywood to Present Stormy Daniels With Key to the City

Establishment Loses Big as Grassroots Candidates Surge in Texas, Georgia

NYT Columnist Worries Mueller Investigation Actually Helping Trump

NFL weighs 15-yard penalties for kneeling during national anthem: report

