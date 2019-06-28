Trump trolls press, ‘orders’ Putin not to meddle in US elections (VIDEO)

Donald Trump decided to have some fun with the press before meeting with Vladimir Putin, fulfilling the wishes of a rowdy reporter by telling the Russian leader not to meddle in US elections.

The two leaders issued brief remarks to the press before beginning their closed-door meeting at the G20 Summit in Osaka, Japan on Friday. Trump mentioned trade and disarmament as two topics on the agenda – but apparently irked at least one reporter by failing to mention alleged Russian election interference.

“Mr. President, will you tell Russia not to meddle in the 2020 elections?” a reporter shouted after Trump and Putin finished speaking.

“Yes, of course I will,” President Trump shot back. He then pointed at the Russian leader and said: “Don’t meddle in the elections please. Don’t meddle in the elections.” Putin then cracked a smile.

Their planned meeting has been described in ominous tones by Russiagate conspiracy theorists, even after the Mueller report failed to turn up evidence that Trump “colluded” with the Kremlin.



Matt Bracken and Vlad Tepes discusses the fate of the free internet, and what you can do to prepare for all-out fascism.