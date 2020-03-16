Trump Trounces Democrats' H1N1 Response

While Democrat cities like Champaign, Illinois are moving to violate the Second Amendment by halting ammunition and firearms sales.

President Trump’s response has actually dwarfed Obama’s aloofness in April of 2009.

Recognize the current criticism for what it is… your Deep State-funded TV is feeding you a steady diet of political propaganda in an election year during a pandemic when the Democrats have offered a pitiful presidential candidate and a bellyful of blame that boomerangs back to their own failed leadership they thought we had all forgotten about.

Infowars' most powerful product is back in stock! Get DNA Force Plus up to 50% off now!