Trump, Trump Jr. Laugh At Jim Acosta Over Idiotic 'No Crisis' Border Tweets

The President and Donald Trump Jr. both mocked CNN ‘reporter’ Jim Acosta’s crazy tweets from a walled border section Thursday, where he proved nothing other than the barrier works.

Acosta set out to debunk Trump’s claims that there is a border crisis by talking selfies at a quiet section of the border in McAllen, Texas, where the President was due to visit.

However, Acosta simply proved the point barriers do work, when he filmed himself in front of a steel fence, claiming that all was quiet.

I found some steel slats down on the border. But I don’t see anything resembling a national emergency situation.. at least not in the McAllen TX area of the border where Trump will be today. pic.twitter.com/KRoLdszLUu — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) January 10, 2019

“There are no migrants trying to rush towards this fence,” Acosta sarcastically noted.

After the post went viral, the President chimed in:

Donald Trump Jr. also took a swipe:

Of course you don’t Jim. That’s because walls work. Thanks for your help proving @realDonaldTrump’s point and simultaneously creating one of the best self-own videos ever!!! https://t.co/QVXsJTwFh8 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 10, 2019

Acosta couldn’t resist answering back:

It’s a little strange Don. You guys seem to be saying the current measures in place are working. Does that mean your dad should reopen the government and get federal employees back to work? #byebye https://t.co/UY0NMye8BO — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) January 10, 2019

But the last word went to Trump Jr.:

I know this might be hard for you to comprehend Jimbo, but the reason why all of Twitter has been mocking you today is because you were at a part of the border WITH A WALL. So yes, of course it was working. Replicate that across the border & we’ll all be safer. #RealNews #ByeBye https://t.co/BtdJ3GcxSV — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 10, 2019

Acosta’s antics further betray that he is acting not as an investigative reporter, but a deranged anti-Trump activist.

Acosta knows full well that the recent troubles on the border have occurred in places like California, where members of the migrant caravan tried to rush a much less secure fence, forcing the border patrol to deploy tear gas to repel them.

Even Acosta’s colleagues know he is acting batshit crazy when it comes to Trump. Former CNN reporter Peter Hamby called out Acosta’s hackery:

I am *shocked* that a glib video, customized for re-tweets and filmed in broad daylight along one of the more secure parts of the RGV by a reporter who parachuted in for the day, did not reveal anything dramatic. https://t.co/TgPzMtU8pl — Peter Hamby (@PeterHamby) January 10, 2019

Acosta is getting the Twitter treatment today on his "report" from the border. But not by the usual people who criticize him, but even by former CNNers such as Peter Hamby. https://t.co/kdkiPxiMuG — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) January 10, 2019

Ouch.. and from a former CNN Reporter.👇 https://t.co/oiR1saSPLn — Jon Nicosia (@NewsPolitics) January 10, 2019

The biggest smackdown of Acosta came courtesy of Tucker Carlson, who called Acosta a “moral philosopher/Renaissance poet” and described his journalism in this instance as “a fact-seeking missile of truth” that has surely “killed the wall.”