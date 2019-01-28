Trump Turns On Fox News: "Even less understanding of the Wall negotiations than the folks at FAKE NEWS CNN & NBC!"

A frustrated President Trump hit out at Fox News late Sunday night, saying that some reporters there have even less understanding of what is going on with the border wall than their counterparts at ‘fake news’ stations.

“Never thought I’d say this but I think @johnrobertsFox and @GillianHTurner @FoxNews have even less understanding of the Wall negotiations than the folks at FAKE NEWS CNN & NBC!” Trump wrote.

“Look to final results! Don’t know how my poll numbers are so good, especially up 19% with Hispanics?” the President added.

The jibe from Trump came following comments by Gillian Turner and John Roberts that the President “fell on his sword on the wall issue.”

Trump followed up the tweet, saying that anyone who doubts he will get the wall built needs to think again.

Trump urged that he has “Done more in first two years than any President!”

The President noted in an interview with the Wall Street Journal that a second government shutdown is firmly on the table, after it emerged that the shutdown throughout January has cost more than Trump requested for the funding of the wall project in its entirety.

Trump noted that the chances of a new deal being reached before the government shuts down again in less than three weeks are “less than 50-50.”

The President added that another government shutdown is “certainly an option.”

When asked if he would accept less than $5.7 billion to build the wall as a compromise, Trump said, “I doubt it,” stressing that “I have to do it right.”

Trump has come under criticism from some on the right after reopening the government, with accusations of being “dog walked” by Nancy Pelosi and demonstrating “the Art of the Cave”.

Conservative commentator Ann Coulter called Trump a ‘wimp’:

The President has insisted he will continue to fight for the wall and that reopening the government was not a concession: