Trump turns up the heat on Jeff Bezos in furious two-pronged Twitter attack

President Donald Trump hit out at Amazon again Saturday calling its business deal with the U.S. Postal Service to deliver packages a money-losing agreement that hurts U.S. taxpayers.

In tweets Saturday, Trump said ‘the U.S. Post Office will lose $1.50 on average for each package it delivers for Amazon. That amounts to Billions of Dollars.’

He added: ‘If the P.O. ‘increased its parcel rates, Amazon’s shipping costs would rise by $2.6 Billion.’ This Post Office scam must stop. Amazon must pay real costs (and taxes) now!’

Amazon has been a consistent recipient of Trump’s ire. He is sore in part because its founder, Jeff Bezos, owns The Washington Post, which Trump has labeled ‘fake news’ after the newspaper reported unfavorable developments during his campaign and presidency.

Earlier this week, Trump took a similar aim at Amazon, again over Twitter.

