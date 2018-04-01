Trump turns up the heat on Jeff Bezos in furious two-pronged Twitter attack

President Donald Trump hit out at Amazon again Saturday calling its business deal with the U.S. Postal Service to deliver packages a money-losing agreement that hurts U.S. taxpayers.

In tweets Saturday, Trump said ‘the U.S. Post Office will lose $1.50 on average for each package it delivers for Amazon. That amounts to Billions of Dollars.’

He added: ‘If the P.O. ‘increased its parcel rates, Amazon’s shipping costs would rise by $2.6 Billion.’ This Post Office scam must stop. Amazon must pay real costs (and taxes) now!’

Amazon has been a consistent recipient of Trump’s ire. He is sore in part because its founder, Jeff Bezos, owns The Washington Post, which Trump has labeled ‘fake news’ after the newspaper reported unfavorable developments during his campaign and presidency.

Earlier this week, Trump took a similar aim at Amazon, again over Twitter.

Read more



Related Articles

Legal Marijuana States Have Lower Opioid Use, New Studies Show

Legal Marijuana States Have Lower Opioid Use, New Studies Show

U.S. News
Comments
Franciscan University Claims Facebook Rejected Ad Because It Shows Jesus on the Cross

Franciscan University Claims Facebook Rejected Ad Because It Shows Jesus on the Cross

U.S. News
Comments

Caravan Releases List of DEMANDS And Expect Trump To Comply

Infowars Exclusives
Comments

Donald Trump: ‘Our Country Is Being Stolen’ by Illegals

U.S. News
Comments

CNN Mocks Trump Base: ‘Very, Very Much Not Involved in What is Going On in US’

U.S. News
Comments

Comments