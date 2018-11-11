Trump Tweets He’s Watching Florida Closely

Image Credits: Wiki.

Florida recounts were announced this afternoon, and President Donald Trump, tweeting from France, has already weighed in, accusing officials of “trying to STEAL two big elections.”

Yesterday the President was following coverage of the Florida vote-counting closely, amid the increasing scrutiny around Broward County officials. He even claimed in a tweet he’s “sending much better lawyers to expose the FRAUD”:

