Trump Tweets He’s Watching Florida Closely

Florida recounts were announced this afternoon, and President Donald Trump, tweeting from France, has already weighed in, accusing officials of “trying to STEAL two big elections.”

Trying to STEAL two big elections in Florida! We are watching closely! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 10, 2018

Yesterday the President was following coverage of the Florida vote-counting closely, amid the increasing scrutiny around Broward County officials. He even claimed in a tweet he’s “sending much better lawyers to expose the FRAUD”:

You mean they are just now finding votes in Florida and Georgia – but the Election was on Tuesday? Let’s blame the Russians and demand an immediate apology from President Putin! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 9, 2018

