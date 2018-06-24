Trump tweets images of Obama-era family migrant holding centers

President Trump tried to deflect criticism of his migrant family separation policy on Saturday by tweeting a link to photos showing children lying in Obama-era holding centers complete with cages and foil bed sheets.

Quoting a Drudge Report headline, Trump wrote: ”OBAMA KEPT THEM IN CAGES, WRAPPED THEM IN FOIL” We do a much better job while at the same time maintaining a MUCH stronger Border! Mainstream Fake Media hates this story.’

The Daily Caller article linked by the news aggregation site contained numerous photos of children pictured in 2014 at Obama-era holding centers for unaccompanied young migrants in Brownsville, Texas, and Nogales, Arizona.

Trump followed up the first tweet with a barb at Democratic rivals Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer, who he accused of caring more for immigrants than US citizens.

We do a much better job while at the same time maintaining a MUCH stronger Border! Mainstream Fake Media hates this story. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 23, 2018

‘It’s very sad that Nancy Pelosi and her sidekick, Cryin’ Chuck Schumer, want to protect illegal immigrants far more than the citizens of our country,’ he tweeted. ‘The United States cannot stand for this. We wants [sic] safety and security at our borders!’

