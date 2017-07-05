Trump Tweets Media Will Be 'Forced' To Cover Strong Economy, Media Takes It As A Threat

Image Credits: DOMINICK REUTER/AFP/Getty Images.

Leftist media figures questioned whether or not President Trump was threatening them after he tweeted on Monday that “at some point” the news “will be forced to discuss our great job numbers” and “strong economy.”

From Breitbart:

Trump tweeted: “At some point the Fake News will be forced to discuss our great jobs numbers, strong economy, success with ISIS, the border & so much else!”

NBC’s Katy Tur oh-so-seriously and ominously asked on-air what Trump meant by “forced.” Talking Points Memo asked, “Trump declares the press will be “forced” to cover his achievements. What First Amendment?”

A contributor to the New York Times and New Republic wrote, “Interesting choice by Trump to use the word ‘forced’ the day after sharing his fantasy of assaulting a news network.” An NBC News editor emphasized Trump’s use of the words “will be ‘forced’ to.”

Later in the day, though he did not specifically mention or refer to the tweet, NBC’s Chuck Todd spoke generally about Trump’s “dehumanizing” tweets.

“If these actions and this language was being used by a leader in a different country, our State Department… not just we in general… would be saying ‘Hmm, that country is inching towards authoritarianism,'” Todd said. “Because that’s usually the first sign: when you try to delegitimize a free press.”

I’m sure police are ready to storm NBC headquarters at any minute.


Related Articles

Dow Hits All Time High

Dow Hits All Time High

Economy
Comments
Nasdaq Stops Trades After Amazon "Crashes" 87% After Hours

Nasdaq Stops Trades After Amazon “Crashes” 87% After Hours

Economy
Comments

Pump Prices at 12-year Low on Fourth of July!

Economy
Comments

Trump: Will ‘Fake News Media’ report stock market high?

Economy
Comments

Trumps Spend $5 Million Less Than Obamas on White House Salaries

Economy
Comments

Comments