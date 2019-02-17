Trump Tweets New Version of Video Mocking Dems at SOTU After Original Taken Down, Set to ‘God Bless the U.S.A.’

https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1096856815810342912

Yesterday President Donald Trump‘s Twitter account shared a videofrom Twitter user @CarpeDonktum mocking Democrats’ responses to the State of the Union set to R.E.M.’s “Everybody Hurts.”

R.E.M. fired back last night. Earlier today the video on the president’s account was taken down and, per CNBC, the message there said, “This video has been removed in response to a report from the copyright holder.”

Well, the president’s Twitter account has posted a new version of the video, still mocking the Democrats (and Mitt Romney), but this time set to Lee Greenwood‘s “God Bless the U.S.A.” (video above).


