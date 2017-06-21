Trump Tweets Some Advice for Democrats: ‘Obstruction Doesn’t Work!’

President Donald Trump had some advice for Democrats Wednesday, after they lost the special congressional election in Georgia and South Carolina on Tuesday:

“Democrats would do much better as a party if they got together with Republicans on Healthcare,Tax Cuts,Security. Obstruction doesn’t work!” the president tweeted around 6:30 a.m. (The spacing and capital letters are his.)

Liberal news outlets, meanwhile, came up with their own analysis of what went wrong for Democrats.

The Washington Post, for example, headlined its analysis this way:

“Jon Ossoff chose civility in Georgia race. It failed. So how do Democrats beat Trump?” The blurb beneath that headline said: “The decisive loss is sure to spark more questions about what type of candidates and what type of message Democrats need in the Trump era.”

