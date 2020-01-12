Trump Tweets Support To Iranian Protesters, Warns Government Not To Harm Them As They Chant For Regime To Go

به مردم شجاع و رنج کشیده ایران: من از ابتدای دوره ریاست جمهوریم با شما ایستاده‌ام و دولت من همچنان با شما خواهد ایستاد. ما اعتراضات شما را از نزدیک دنبال می کنیم. شجاعت شما الهام بخش است. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2020

The government of Iran must allow human rights groups to monitor and report facts from the ground on the ongoing protests by the Iranian people. There can not be another massacre of peaceful protesters, nor an internet shutdown. The world is watching. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2020

Update to this story.

“Our enemy is right here;

They lie when they say it’s the US”#Iranprotests in Esfahan

January 11, 2020 pic.twitter.com/xnR7AWqz0J — Shahin Milani (@shahinmilani81) January 11, 2020



After days of denial The Iranians finally fessed up to the incident Confirming they Unintentionally Shot Down the Ukrainian Airliner.

Warning for loud, sharp screaming:

Astonishing scenes as protests erupt in Tehran tonight. They chant that Iran’s leaders are the enemy, not the US. And, “Soleimani was a killer.” The fallout from his assassination continues to take unexpected turns https://t.co/diDuogtMVE — Liz Sly (@LizSly) January 11, 2020

Will media rush to report on the large #IranProtests where protestors are demanding the Supreme Leader step down? Or does that defy the narrative they want? Some chants wish death on him and others say "Our enemy is right here, they lie & say its America." pic.twitter.com/TpeQAEOK5J — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) January 11, 2020

Also, take advantage of the final hours of our Mega Blowout Sale with free shipping and up to 75% off our hottest items!