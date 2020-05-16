Trump Tweets Video Warning Of Big Tech Censorship — Twitter Immediately Censors It

Twitter promptly removed a video tweeted out by President Trump warning of Big Tech censorship.

Talk about irony.

On Saturday, Trump tweeted out a video featuring conservative firebrand Michelle Malkin warning of Big Tech’s massive censorship power, adding that his administration is trying to “remedy” the “illegal situation.”

“The Radical Left is in total command & control of Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Google. The Administration is working to remedy this illegal situation. Stay tuned, and send names & events. Thank you Michelle!” he wrote.

The Radical Left is in total command & control of Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Google. The Administration is working to remedy this illegal situation. Stay tuned, and send names & events. Thank you Michelle! https://t.co/ZQfcfD3Hk9 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 16, 2020

But barely an hour after Trump’s tweet, Twitter swiftly removed the Malkin video.

“Thank you @realdonaldtrump – @Twitter has DELETED the video clip you RT’ed of my remarks against Silicon Valley censorship this morning! OUT OF CONTROL. The situation must be remedied ASAP,” Malkin tweeted in response.

Thank you @realdonaldtrump – @Twitter has DELETED the video clip you RT’ed of my remarks against Silicon Valley censorship this morning! OUT OF CONTROL. The situation must be remedied ASAP.https://t.co/97CBshuHOF@twitter @jack @vijaya @TwitterSafety — Michelle Malkin (@michellemalkin) May 16, 2020

You can watch the censored clip below:

Twitter deleted this tweet after @realDonaldTrump shared it. Censorship in America is out of control! pic.twitter.com/LBBaFiG0By — America First Clips (@af_clips) May 16, 2020

This comes after Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey announced his company would begin “editorializing” Trump’s tweets ahead of the presidential election.

Watch Malkin’s entire speech from the Western Conservative Summit 2019 below:

Alex Jones is joined by Laura Loomer as they declare their intent to fight back against Big Tech censorship.

Eliminate unwanted invaders from your body with Living Defense Plus now at 50% off!