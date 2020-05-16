Trump Tweets Video Warning Of Big Tech Censorship — Twitter Immediately Censors It

Twitter promptly removed a video tweeted out by President Trump warning of Big Tech censorship.

Talk about irony.

On Saturday, Trump tweeted out a video featuring conservative firebrand Michelle Malkin warning of Big Tech’s massive censorship power, adding that his administration is trying to “remedy” the “illegal situation.”

“The Radical Left is in total command & control of Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Google. The Administration is working to remedy this illegal situation. Stay tuned, and send names & events. Thank you Michelle!” he wrote.

But barely an hour after Trump’s tweet, Twitter swiftly removed the Malkin video.

“Thank you @realdonaldtrump – @Twitter has DELETED the video clip you RT’ed of my remarks against Silicon Valley censorship this morning! OUT OF CONTROL. The situation must be remedied ASAP,” Malkin tweeted in response.

You can watch the censored clip below:

This comes after Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey announced his company would begin “editorializing” Trump’s tweets ahead of the presidential election.

Watch Malkin’s entire speech from the Western Conservative Summit 2019 below:

