TRUMP: U.S. needs larger version of ‘ten foot wall’ around Obama DC mansion

President Trump took to Twitter on Sunday to call out President Obama’s hypocrisy over a border wall.

“President and Mrs. Obama built/has a ten foot Wall around their D.C. mansion/compound,” Trump tweeted.

President and Mrs. Obama built/has a ten foot Wall around their D.C. mansion/compound. I agree, totally necessary for their safety and security. The U.S. needs the same thing, slightly larger version! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 30, 2018

“I agree, totally necessary for their safety and security. The U.S. needs the same thing, slightly larger version!” he added.

Trump was referring to the large barrier the Obamas erected around the Northwest D.C. house they purchased after leaving the White House.

In May 2017, crews completed the brick and metal wall surrounding his home in the tony Kalorama neighborhood.

They began in around Trump’s inauguration:

OBAMA: A wall for me, not thee! pic.twitter.com/W0QPRFOZWb — Kyle Olson 🇺🇸 (@kyleolson4) January 18, 2017

A wall is good enough for Obama's new digs, but not America? pic.twitter.com/eoGtLETpVm — Kyle Olson 🇺🇸 (@kyleolson4) January 18, 2017

Obama’s DC home isn’t the only one protected by walls.

The former president’s Chicago neighbors are begging Chicago leaders to take down the barriers that have been blocking their street, even though he is no longer in office.

