TRUMP: U.S. needs larger version of ‘ten foot wall’ around Obama DC mansion

President Trump took to Twitter on Sunday to call out President Obama’s hypocrisy over a border wall.

“President and Mrs. Obama built/has a ten foot Wall around their D.C. mansion/compound,” Trump tweeted.

“I agree, totally necessary for their safety and security. The U.S. needs the same thing, slightly larger version!” he added.

Trump was referring to the large barrier the Obamas erected around the Northwest D.C. house they purchased after leaving the White House.

In May 2017, crews completed the brick and metal wall surrounding his home in the tony Kalorama neighborhood.

They began in around Trump’s inauguration:

Obama’s DC home isn’t the only one protected by walls.

The former president’s Chicago neighbors are begging Chicago leaders to take down the barriers that have been blocking their street, even though he is no longer in office.
Read more.


Related Articles

Outrage Mob Attacks Louis CK Over Joke About "Non-Binary" People

Outrage Mob Attacks Louis CK Over Joke About “Non-Binary” People

U.S. News
Comments
Facebook temporarily suspends Franklin Graham over post — from 2016

Facebook temporarily suspends Franklin Graham over post — from 2016

U.S. News
Comments

Does “Nude Selfie” In Mueller Probe Belong To Former Playboy Model?

U.S. News
comments

New York Town Hosts Toy Gun Buyback Event For Children

U.S. News
comments

California Organizers Cancel Women’s March For Being ‘Overwhelmingly White’

U.S. News
comments

Comments