Trump: UK Losing Culture From Immigration

Image Credits: Wiki.

Britain is “losing” its culture because of immigration following the wave of migrants from the Middle East and Africa which is changing Europe for the worse, Donald Trump has claimed.

The 72-year-old President claimed the level of immigration upsets him personally because he is the son of European parents in an extraordinary interview.

Trump said: “I have great love for countries in Europe. Don’t forget, essentially I’m a product of the European Union, between Scotland and Germany.”

“Right? My father Germany, my mother Scotland.”

Comments