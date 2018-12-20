Trump Unfollows Ann Coulter After She Savages Him For Caving On The Wall

President Trump appears to have unfollowed Ann Coulter on Twitter after she hit her breaking point on Wednesday and savaged him for caving on the wall and backing Jared Kushner’s terrible “criminal justice reform” bill.

A manual check of Trump’s “following” page shows Coulter is no longer there.

As this was likely one of Trump’s last connections to his base, this should be deeply concerning.

Coulter criticized Trump this morning on a podcast from The Daily Caller (starts at 46:00) saying how Americans are being demographically replaced and without a wall and Trump reversing the immigration crisis our country is going to be lost forever.

“They’re about to have a country where no Republican will ever be elected president again,” Coulter said. “Trump will just have been a joke presidency who scammed the American people, amused the populists for a while, but he’ll have no legacy whatsoever.”

Without a wall, @AnnCoulter says she will not vote for @realDonaldTrump in 2020 and “it’ll just have been a joke presidency who scammed the American people, amused the populist for a while, but he’ll have no legacy whatsoever.” Listen on today's podcast:https://t.co/o2AmnA4ckZ — The Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) December 19, 2018

She also sent out a ton of tweets and retweets highlighting how he promised to build the wall, several of which are below:

What happened was, we voted for a guy who promised to build a wall — and you won't believe what happened next! https://t.co/ZvsiHHI3ef — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) December 18, 2018

1. He could have ordered the military to build it at any point in the last two years

2. He’s refusing to shut down the government to fund the wall — 🐻 Don 🎄 (@Herr_Donald) December 18, 2018

We need a strong military. Otherwise we might get conquered and suffer an occupation that privileges foreigners in all jobs, education and government, denies us any control over our own affairs, extirpates our culture and heritage, hmm, uh… Forgot where I was going with this. — Virginia Dare (@vdare) December 18, 2018

This is REAL SEPARATION OF FAMILY, 6 feet of DIRT and a COFFIN. Remember, this holiday I'll have an empty chair. pic.twitter.com/HVJFmZoXdp — Angel Mom Agnes Gibboney (@agnes_gibboney) December 18, 2018

So Sasse is better than Trump right now. That's where we are at. https://t.co/N8OU1wak6m — Virginia Dare (@vdare) December 18, 2018

Hey @AnnCoulter sorry I doubted you. We really are not getting a wall we are getting a fucking ladder into our country. And he wont even get that pic.twitter.com/bg8A9EdtX0 — wyatt (@MoonWhyat) December 19, 2018

The level of illegal immigration now is much higher than even the level in July that brought on a clamor for the Flores fix. Yet,now congress won't even talk about it. Trump not even calling for it. No urgency. Just letting out the people trafficking drugs who come in from border — Daniel Horowitz (@RMConservative) December 19, 2018

Someone tell Tucker's producers about Trump betraying voters on the wall! He missed that story yesterday. At least the Russia story is something new & exciting. https://t.co/Vn7LivhZgI — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) December 19, 2018

Let's just hope Van Jones votes for Trump to make up for the millions of deplorables he's lost with this bill. https://t.co/y5HzpEURVb — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) December 19, 2018

Sorry, I just don't think it was that hard to pass. You explain why wall is needed, how it works in other countries. You offer Dems something they want in a deal. You don't prioritize Ryan's tax bill–or you say only if a wall. You pay attention to details when Schumer ties up $$ https://t.co/BgfygnWOTR — Mickey Kaus (@kausmickey) December 19, 2018

In fairness to Trump, maybe we misheard him in 2016. Maybe he said the southern border needed a big, beautiful mall. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) December 19, 2018

Well, we may not get funding for the Wall, but at least Republicans just voted to let thousands of criminals out of prison. — Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) December 19, 2018

She went on to release a column titled, “Gutless President in Wall-less Country”:

If you were elected president after decades of politicians doing nothing about the millions of illegals pouring into our country every year, committing crimes, dealing drugs, driving drunk, molesting children and killing Americans like Kate Steinle, and your central campaign promise — repeated every day — was to build a wall, wouldn’t you have spent the entirety of your transition period working on getting it done? Wouldn’t you have been building prototypes, developing relationships with key congressional allies and talking to military leaders about using the Seabees or the Army Corps of Engineers to build the wall? Wouldn’t you skip the inauguration and take the oath of office in San Diego so you could get started on supervising wall construction immediately after putting your hand on the Bible and being sworn in as the leader of the free world? You would if you meant it. Well, Donald Trump didn’t do that. OK, sure he could have taken the oath in D.C., gone to a few balls, then started the wall on day two of his presidency. But he didn’t do that either. Maybe I’m a literalist. A zealot. When people kept telling me to be patient — the wall is coming! — I nursed a private hope that I was wrong, and they were right. It is now crystal clear that one of two things is true: Either Trump never intended to build the wall and was scamming voters all along, or he has no idea how to get it done and zero interest in finding out. He sacrifices every opportunity to make the wall happen. For two years, Trump pretended to believe the president of the United States needs express authorization from Congress to defend the nation’s borders and blamed the Republican majority for not “funding” the wall. In a few weeks, he’ll start blaming the Democratic House. Last week — several whole days ago — Trump said over and over again that he would shut down the government if he didn’t get funding for the wall — the precise thing he claims he needs. “We need border security. The wall is a part of border security,” he said. “If we don’t have border security, we’ll shut down the government.” Trump wore the shutdown over the wall as a badge of honor: “You want to know something? OK, you want to put that on me. I’ll take it. You know what I’ll say? Yes, if we don’t get what we want … I will shut down the government. Absolutely.” One week later, The Drudge Report: WALL FUNDING OFF TABLE In other words, Trump is doing exactly what I feared he would do in the worst conceivable way. He’s not building the wall, while making ridiculous promises right up until the second before he folds.

She went on to say Trump should order the military to build the wall and ended with this:

Instead, what he’s doing now absolutely guarantees that the next president will be a Democrat and, given today’s Democratic Party, that president will be Kamala Harris.

There’s no question everyone who has actually been following what’s going on is getting extremely frustrated.

I frankly wonder if Trump’s move to pull out of Syria is just another grift which he’ll cave on after Bashar al-Assad decides to “gas his own people” once again for no particular reason.

While I think Trump could have done a much better job if he actually just focused on fulfilling the agenda he ran on, there’s no question his entire presidency has been sabotaged from the very beginning by the deep state who’ve been illegally spying on him and everyone in his orbit in order to destroy him and reconquer our country.

The Federal Reserve is even jacking up interest rates just to tank the economy:

Interest rates collapsed as soon as Obama took office, stayed at zero his entire term, then shot up as soon as Trump got in.

This country’s been all downhill morally and spiritually since the end of WWII and the booming economic growth in the post-war period only seemed to make the masses more decadent and willing to give up every tradition and Christian institution our ancestors created over thousands of years.

Feminism, globalism and progressivism have become our new religion.

One man can’t fix this all in a couple of years.

That said, Coulter wasn’t expecting Trump to save our country spiritually, she just wanted him to build a wall on our southern border — for which he has failed miserably.

Until another charismatic leader comes along I’m afraid we don’t have much alternative. As of now, the only person I could see overtaking Trump is Tucker Carlson.