Trump unleashes long Twitter tirade day after staff shakeup

President Donald Trump embarked on an early-morning Twitter barrage Saturday that blasted “obstructionist” Democrats, complained about “intelligence leaks,” and called for investigations into “the many Hillary Clinton and Comey crimes.”

“ObamaCare is dead and the Democrats are obstructionists, no ideas or votes, only obstruction,” he wrote at 8:23 am. “It is solely up to the 52 Republican Senators!”

The 10-post tweetstorm, issued over two hours, touched on a half-dozen disparate topics, including the ongoing health care debate in Congress, headlines in the New York Times and Washington Post, and Clinton’s “deleted (& acid washed) … 33,000 e-mails”.

“What about all of the Clinton ties to Russia, including Podesta Company, Uranium deal, Russian Reset, big dollar speeches etc.” Trump asked at 7:47 am.

