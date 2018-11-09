Trump Unloads on Obama Over How He Left Military

Image Credits: flickr, fortwainwright.

President Donald Trump said Friday he could “never forgive” President Barack Obama for the condition in which he left the U.S. military.

A reporter asked Trump for his reaction to former First Lady Michelle Obama’s forthcoming book, Becoming. Obama “rips” into Trump in the book, set for release next week, according to NBC News. “Donald Trump, with his loud and reckless innuendos, was putting my family’s safety at risk,” Obama said, per ABC News. “And for this, I’d never forgive him.”

Speaking to assembled press on the White House South Lawn, Trump offered to give them “a little controversy” in response.

Read more

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

Suicide Car Bombers Kill 22 in Somalia

Suicide Car Bombers Kill 22 in Somalia

World at War
Comments
Bolton: More Iranian Sanctions "Possible"

Bolton: More Iranian Sanctions “Possible”

World at War
Comments

Russia Brings Together Afghan Officials, Taliban in Talks

World at War
Comments

Expert: America Is A Soft Target For Asymmetrical Warfare / ANTIFA Riots

World at War
Comments

F-35 Squadron Tests for Combat Deployments

World at War
Comments

Comments