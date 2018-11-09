Trump Unloads on Obama Over How He Left Military

President Donald Trump said Friday he could “never forgive” President Barack Obama for the condition in which he left the U.S. military.

A reporter asked Trump for his reaction to former First Lady Michelle Obama’s forthcoming book, Becoming. Obama “rips” into Trump in the book, set for release next week, according to NBC News. “Donald Trump, with his loud and reckless innuendos, was putting my family’s safety at risk,” Obama said, per ABC News. “And for this, I’d never forgive him.”

Speaking to assembled press on the White House South Lawn, Trump offered to give them “a little controversy” in response.

Read more