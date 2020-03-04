Trump Unloads on "Spoiler" Elizabeth Warren

Update: And there it is – Warren is now “reassessing” her campaign after taking a beating on Super Tuesday, including coming in third in her home state of Massachusetts.

According to The Hill, Warren flew home to Boston late Tuesday following a Detroit rally, and will be meeting with staff on Wednesday to consider her next move.

“Elizabeth is talking to her team to assess the path forward,” said a campaign aide.

“Warren has yet to win a single contest, and she suffered disappointing losses in both early voting states and in states that voted on Super Tuesday. She finished an embarrassing third place in Massachusetts, her home state, behind both former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.).

By the end of the night, Warren had accumulated an estimated 50 delegates through both the early states and Tuesday’s contests, a tiny fraction of the number that Biden and Sanders added to their hauls.” –The Hill

Biden won at least 9 of the 15 states participating in Super Tuesday, launching him into first place. He will claim at least 453 delegates vs. Sanders’s 382, though votes are still being counted in California and Texas.

Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg suspended his campaign on Tuesday after spending over $550 million on a vanity project he had no chance of winning.

President Trump spent Wednesday morning slamming Elizabeth Warren following Super Tuesday, which saw former Vice President propelled to the top of the pack as Trump’s likely opponent (for now) in November.

“The Democrat establishment came together and crushed Bernie Sanders, AGAIN! Even the fact that Elizabeth Warren stayed in the race was devastating to Bernie and allowed Sleepy Joe to unthinkably win Massachusetts,” Trump tweeted just before 7 a.m.

20 minutes later, Trump tweeted that it was “So selfish for Elizabeth Warren to stay in the race,” as she has “Zero chance of even coming close to winning, but hurts Bernie badly.”

“So much for their wonderful liberal friendship. Will he ever speak to her again? She cost him Massachusetts (and came in third), he shouldn’t!”

Three hours later, Trump tweeted: “Wow! If Elizabeth Warren wasn’t in the race, Bernie Sanders would have EASILY won Massachusetts, Minnesota and Texas, not to mention various other states. Our modern day Pocahontas won’t go down in history as a winner, but she may very well go down as the all time great SPOILER!”

