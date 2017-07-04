Trump Urged to Send Jet to Save Baby From Court Ordered Euthanasia

Will President Trump help medically transport a 10-month-baby from London to the U.S. before the government and his doctors pull the plug on his life support?

That’s the question being raised on Twitter Monday. And it wouldn’t be the first time Trump has intervened to medically transport a sick child for treatment.

Little Charlie Gard – a 10-month-old baby in London who has been blocked from traveling to the U.S. to receive potentially life-saving treatment and could be days from the end of his life – captured the attention of Trump and the pope Monday.



 


