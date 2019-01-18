Trump Urges Supporters to Send 'Bricks' to Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer

Democrats Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer will soon have enough construction materials to build their own walls, as a Trump fundraising drive launched Friday aims to send fake bricks to their respective offices.

For a $20.20 donation, Trump supporters can choose whether to send a “faux brick” to either legislator, complete with a message warning about the dangerous drug fentanyl which is being shipped across the border.

Send Nancy a brick
Send Chuck a brick

“I have a great idea that will give Chuck and Nancy no choice but to listen to the American people: Send a BRICK straight to their offices and remind them WE NEED THE WALL!” Trump wrote on Facebook.

The fake bricks are the president’s latest stunt intended to focus the government shutdown fight on border security. Meanwhile Democrats continue to reject any spending package that would include funding for a physical barrier at the US-Mexico border.

Donations are reportedly pouring in, according to Trump 2020 campaign manager Brad Parscale.

Trump traded barbs with Speaker Pelosi this week after she called for the president’s State of the Union address to be postponed over “security concerns” due to the government shutdown. Trump responded on Thursday by grounding an overseas flight Pelosi was about to embark on using military aircraft.


