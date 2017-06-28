Trump: US Immigration Policies Are 'Liberating Towns'

President Donald Trump on Wednesday touted his administration’s immigration enforcement aimed at booting out criminal illegals, including foreign gang members – describing the effort as “liberating towns” across the country.

In remarks in the Oval Office, where Trump announced the House would vote this week on two “crucial” immigration enforcement bills – Kate’s Law and the No Sanctuary for Criminals Act – the president said raids have already been successful in ridding the nation of criminal illegal immigrants.

“We’re at the 50 percent” mark in removing criminal illegals, he said, without providing any numbers. “We’re getting them out, and getting them out fast.”

