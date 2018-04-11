Trump: US-Russia Relationship ‘Worse Than It’s Ever Been’

Following a warning to Russia to prepare for US missiles in Syria, President Trump followed up by stating that America’s relationship with Russia is “worse now than it has ever been,” amid fears of a full scale conflict.

“Our relationship with Russia is worse now than it has ever been, and that includes the Cold War.” Trump tweeted, imploring his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to “Stop the arms race?”

“There is no reason for this. Russia needs us to help with their economy, something that would be very easy to do, and we need all nations to work together,” Trump wrote.

Trump’s comments regarding the Russian economy prompted a reverse in a pronounced downturn in futures:

The President followed up the tweet with another blaming the ‘bad blood’ with Russia on the “Fake & Corrupt Russia Investigation, headed up by the all Democrat loyalists, or people that worked for Obama. ”

In his earlier tweet, the President openly blamed the Syrian government for the chemical attack last week, calling Syrian President Bashar Assad a “Gas Killing Animal who kills his people and enjoys it”:

Russia’s ambassador to Lebanon, Alexander Zasypkin noted that “If there is a U.S. missile attack, we – in line with both Putin and Russia’s chief of staff’s remarks – will shoot down U.S. rockets and even the sources that launched the missiles.”

Following Trump’s tweets, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that US “smart missiles should fly towards terrorists, not a legitimate government that has been fighting international terrorism for several years on its territory.”

Zakharova also suggested that the US “smart missiles” could be an attempt to destroy evidence of the alleged “chemical attack” on the ground in Syria.

Meanwhile, internet users are criticizing Trump for doing exactly what he vowed not to do as regards Syria before becoming President:


Related Articles

Trump Backing Away From Syria Strike?

Trump Backing Away From Syria Strike?

World News
Comments
Farage: Bombing ‘Bad Guy’ Assad Will Cause ‘Chaos’ and Help Terrorists

Farage: Bombing ‘Bad Guy’ Assad Will Cause ‘Chaos’ and Help Terrorists

World News
Comments

Viktor Orban: We’ve received one of the strongest mandates in the last 30 years

World News
Comments

Fmr UK Ambassador Peter Ford Says West Is Being Played By Jihadists, Assad Likely Not Behind Attack

World News
Comments

“It’s Time to Assassinate Assad”: Washington Examiner’s Michael Rubin

World News
Comments

Comments