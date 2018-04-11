Trump: US-Russia Relationship ‘Worse Than It’s Ever Been’

Following a warning to Russia to prepare for US missiles in Syria, President Trump followed up by stating that America’s relationship with Russia is “worse now than it has ever been,” amid fears of a full scale conflict.

Our relationship with Russia is worse now than it has ever been, and that includes the Cold War. There is no reason for this. Russia needs us to help with their economy, something that would be very easy to do, and we need all nations to work together. Stop the arms race? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 11, 2018

Trump’s comments regarding the Russian economy prompted a reverse in a pronounced downturn in futures:

The President followed up the tweet with another blaming the ‘bad blood’ with Russia on the “Fake & Corrupt Russia Investigation, headed up by the all Democrat loyalists, or people that worked for Obama. ”

Much of the bad blood with Russia is caused by the Fake & Corrupt Russia Investigation, headed up by the all Democrat loyalists, or people that worked for Obama. Mueller is most conflicted of all (except Rosenstein who signed FISA & Comey letter). No Collusion, so they go crazy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 11, 2018

Russia vows to shoot down any and all missiles fired at Syria. Get ready Russia, because they will be coming, nice and new and “smart!” You shouldn’t be partners with a Gas Killing Animal who kills his people and enjoys it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 11, 2018

Russia’s ambassador to Lebanon, Alexander Zasypkin noted that “If there is a U.S. missile attack, we – in line with both Putin and Russia’s chief of staff’s remarks – will shoot down U.S. rockets and even the sources that launched the missiles.”

#Russian ambassdor in beirut : "If there is a strike by the Americans on #Syria , then… the missiles will be downed and even the sources from which the missiles were fired," Zasypkin told Hezbollah's al-Manar TV, speaking in Arabic. pic.twitter.com/iMGKMLxWp4 — Nasser Atta (@nasseratta5) April 11, 2018

Following Trump’s tweets, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that US “smart missiles should fly towards terrorists, not a legitimate government that has been fighting international terrorism for several years on its territory.”

Zakharova also suggested that the US “smart missiles” could be an attempt to destroy evidence of the alleged “chemical attack” on the ground in Syria.

RUSSIA RESPONDS TO Trump missiles-are-coming tweet. Foreign Ministry’s Maria Zakharova: “Missiles must fly towards terrorists, not a legitimate government that has been fighting international terrorism in its territory for several years.” And missiles would “destroy evidence.” pic.twitter.com/ZgYX0sMXuS — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) April 11, 2018

