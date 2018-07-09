Trump: US spending on NATO ‘not fair’

Image Credits: Nicolas Raymond / Flickr.

President Trump on Monday called upon North Atlantic Treaty Organization members to increase their contributions to the alliance, reiterating past criticism ahead of his trip to a NATO summit this week.

“The United States is spending far more on NATO than any other Country. This is not fair, nor is it acceptable. While these countries have been increasing their contributions since I took office, they must do much more. Germany is at 1%, the U.S. is at 4%, and NATO benefits……….Europe far more than it does the U.S,” the president wrote on Twitter.

Trump’s tweet comes before the NATO summit in Brussels and a meeting next week with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

