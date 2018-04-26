Trump VA Pick Withdraws Nomination

Navy Adm. Ronny Jackson on Thursday announced he is withdrawing as President Trump’s nominee to lead the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) amid mounting accusations of misconduct.

In a lengthy statement, Jackson called the allegations “false and fabricated,” but said he is pulling out to allow Trump to move forward.

“Unfortunately, because of how Washington works, these false allegations have become a distraction for this president and the important issue we must be addressing – how we give the best care to our nation’s heroes,” he said.

