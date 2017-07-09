Trump Versus Fake News: Great CNN Meme War Goes Viral

Infowars’ $20K “Great CNN Meme War” contest is going strong.
Here are some the latest entries and memes from across the web. Enter for your chance to win!
Maestro Trump
This is the best damn meme I've ever seen.#CNNMemeWar pic.twitter.com/PQmdP9R8Zs
— The Columbia Bugle (@ColumbiaBugle) July 8, 2017
Return of the Jedi – Trump edition
This may be my most favorite yet! #CNNMemeWar #MemeWar #memewar2017 pic.twitter.com/Vq4sTbw7Nb
— 🇺🇸Jojoh888🇺🇸🌹 (@jojoh888) July 9, 2017
Top Gun Trump style
Hey @CNN we heard you like memes
😎👌🏻🐜🌶🔥 s p i c y b o i pic.twitter.com/324hKyg4yW
— Old Row (@OldRowOfficial) July 8, 2017
“Now you’re all in big, big trouble…”
President Trump playing Dodgeball with the Media.#CNNMemeWar pic.twitter.com/FAH1Zem6Qq
— The Columbia Bugle (@ColumbiaBugle) July 8, 2017
SpaceBalls
CNN attacking Trump will always Backfire… Bigly!#CNNisISIS#FraudNewsCNN#GarbageJournalism#FakeNewsCNN#CNNMemeWar pic.twitter.com/JNj0Jq84oV
— Beebo Johnson (@BeeboJohnson) July 9, 2017
Terminator
#CNNBlackmail #CNNMemeWar #infowars pic.twitter.com/5Nu30Hbgf1
— Dživdžan Radule (@DzivdzanRadule) July 9, 2017
Hockey clothesline
I love the internet. #CNNisFakeNews pic.twitter.com/yfmzATW2Tn
— Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) July 7, 2017
Bugs v. Yosemite Sam
Sunday After Church cannon practice B4 church supper. #CNNBackmail #CNNMemeWar @CNN @realDonaldTrump @POTUS @cnni pic.twitter.com/q73eSPTi4Z
— Blanco NWOSlayer (@teapartylive) July 9, 2017
Charlie Brown tricked
— Greedy Bernie (@Greedy_Bernie) July 8, 2017
Foghorn
CNN is taking a beating. Will they apologize? #CNNMemeWar pic.twitter.com/mZQove3Rty
— Democrats for Trump (@YoungDems4Trump) July 8, 2017
Godzilla
"It Is the End of CNN" #CNNblackmail #CNNMemeWar @IngrahamAngle @ByronYork @cernovich #CNNBlackmail pic.twitter.com/9QNSpfgUc2
— El Chorro (@El__Chorro) July 6, 2017
Robo-Trump
@infowars Great CNN Meme War has begun: ROBOTRUMP vs @CNN#CNNMemeWar #CNNBlackmail #infowars #FakeNews #NothingBurger #CNNmeme #CNNisISIS pic.twitter.com/qF42heoZMw
— Desto Ribelle (@DestoRibelle_) July 7, 2017
Zoolander
I'm getting in on the #CNNMemeWar #CNNBlackmail pic.twitter.com/JT6YwTJ6ng
— Adam Daly (@Porsalin) July 6, 2017
The Silver Fox paying his respects. #CNNMemeWar pic.twitter.com/COZRDTJMg3
— The Columbia Bugle (@ColumbiaBugle) July 8, 2017
"I would have gotten away with it if it wasn't for you meddling memers and your damn frog!"#CNNMemeWar pic.twitter.com/dySNz9OamK
— The Columbia Bugle (@ColumbiaBugle) July 8, 2017
***
Watch the latest collection of memes from Infowars’ “Great CNN Meme War” contest!
To enter for your chance to win $20,000, send your submissions, complete with “infowars.com” on all content, to cnn@infowars.com.
Full contest rules available in the video below:
