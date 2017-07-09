Trump Versus Fake News: Great CNN Meme War Goes Viral

Infowars’ $20K “Great CNN Meme War” contest is going strong.

Here are some the latest entries and memes from across the web. Enter for your chance to win!

Maestro Trump

This is the best damn meme I've ever seen.#CNNMemeWar pic.twitter.com/PQmdP9R8Zs — The Columbia Bugle (@ColumbiaBugle) July 8, 2017

Return of the Jedi – Trump edition

Top Gun Trump style

Hey @CNN we heard you like memes

😎👌🏻🐜🌶🔥 s p i c y b o i pic.twitter.com/324hKyg4yW — Old Row (@OldRowOfficial) July 8, 2017

“Now you’re all in big, big trouble…”

President Trump playing Dodgeball with the Media.#CNNMemeWar pic.twitter.com/FAH1Zem6Qq — The Columbia Bugle (@ColumbiaBugle) July 8, 2017

SpaceBalls

Terminator

Hockey clothesline

Bugs v. Yosemite Sam

Charlie Brown tricked

Foghorn

CNN is taking a beating. Will they apologize? #CNNMemeWar pic.twitter.com/mZQove3Rty — Democrats for Trump (@YoungDems4Trump) July 8, 2017

Godzilla

Robo-Trump

Zoolander

The Silver Fox paying his respects. #CNNMemeWar pic.twitter.com/COZRDTJMg3 — The Columbia Bugle (@ColumbiaBugle) July 8, 2017

"I would have gotten away with it if it wasn't for you meddling memers and your damn frog!"#CNNMemeWar pic.twitter.com/dySNz9OamK — The Columbia Bugle (@ColumbiaBugle) July 8, 2017

***

Watch the latest collection of memes from Infowars’ “Great CNN Meme War” contest!

To enter for your chance to win $20,000, send your submissions, complete with “infowars.com” on all content, to cnn@infowars.com.

Full contest rules available in the video below:

