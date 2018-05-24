Trump Vows to Block Immigration Bill If Wall Not Included

President Donald Trump has said that any incoming immigration bill from the House of Representatives that does not include a border wall will not receive his approval.

“Unless it includes a wall, and I mean a wall, a real wall, and unless it includes very strong border security, there’ll be no approvals from me. Because I have to either approve it or not,” the President said in a Fox News interview that aired on Thursday.

Currently, some GOP members of the House of Representatives are negotiating with Democratic lawmakers to push out a discharge petition, a move which would force a floor vote on legislative proposals to protect illegal immigrants brought to the U.S. as children and benefited from Obama era policies.

The discharge petition’s goal is to circumvent Republican leadership and bring four different immigration proposals to the House floor as early as June 25.

“There are bills going through. I’m watching one or two of them. We’ll see what happens, but I can tell you there is a mood right now for border security,” the President said on Thursday.

Trump also took time to bash chain migration and the Green Card lottery, describing them both as “terrible.”

“Chain migration is a disaster, and you look at what’s going on where somebody comes in who’s bad and yet they’ll have 23 members of a family, not one of them do you want in this country,” Trump told Fox & Friends. “So chain migration is terrible, the lottery is terrible, we certainly would like to have it end.”

President Trump has previously endorsed granting citizenship to illegal immigrants who have benefitted from the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, but only if he is able to receive funding for the promised border wall on the U.S. southern border and put an end to family-based chain migration.

“I think it’s time to get the whole package,” the President told Fox News host Brian Kilmeade. “It’s not such a big deal, Brian. It’s time to get the whole package.”