Trump Vows To Issue Executive Order To Force Cities To "Guard Their Monuments"

In the wake of ongoing attempts by mobs nation-wide to destroy statues they deem to be ‘racist’, President Trump has vowed to issue an executive order that would force cities to protect monuments.

Trump made the comment in an interview Monday, stating “You saw Ulysses S. Grant, where they want to take him down. He’s the one that stopped the ones that everybody dislikes so much. It’s a disgrace.”

“Also, remember, some of this is great artwork. This is magnificent artwork, as good as there is anywhere in the world, as good as you see in France, as good as you see anywhere.” Trump added.

“It’s a disgrace. Most of these people don’t even know what they’re taking down.” the President urged.

When asked “Is there anything you can do?” by the interviewer, Trump replied “We’re going to do an executive order, and we’re going to make the cities guard their monuments. This is a disgrace.”

Trump’s comments dovetail with a warning he issued last night to violent protesters who tried and failed to bring down a statue of Andrew Jackson in Lafayette Square adjacent to the White House.

“Ten years in prison under the Veteran’s Memorial Preservation Act,” Trump wrote, adding “Beware!”

The President followed up this morning with further notifications:

Video from Monday night showed DC police protecting the Jackson statue and arresting BLM agitators:

