Trump Vows To Move Forward On Wall In 21 Days -- Deal Or Not

Friday’s agreement between President Trump and Congressional Democrats to reopen the government for three weeks has been celebrated by gloating Democrats, and panned by Trump’s base. The temporary deal will pay roughly 800,000 federal employees who were set to miss their second paychecks on Friday, while negotiations over Trump’s wall will occur over the next 21 days. Federal workers will receive backpay as part of the deal.

Fending off a wave of criticism from the right, Trump defended his decision over Twitter – tweeting that the deal was “taking care of millions of people who were getting badly hurt by the Shutdown,” and that “in 21 days, if no deal is done, it’s off to the races!” – implying that he would declare a national emergency and divert federal funds towards building the wall if an agreement can’t be reached.

On Saturday Trump tweeted: “21 days goes very quickly. Negotiations with Democrats will start immediately. Will not be easy to make a deal, both parties very dug in,” adding “The case for National Security has been greatly enhanced by what has been happening at the Border & through dialogue. We will build the Wall!”

Perhaps Trump should point out that if civil war breaks out in Venezuela, millions of refugees will also need a place to call home. Perhaps Soros would help out with Caribbean NGO taxis to Florida.

Trump faced intense backlash from his base after “caving” on Friday – perhaps most prominently from conservative pundit Ann Coulter, who savaged the President over Twitter – and then on “Real Time With Bill Maher” Friday night.

“I promise you the country would be run much better if I had a veto over what Donald Trump is doing. It’s crazy that I expect a president to keep the promise he made every day for 18 months,” Coulter told Maher.

Others defended Trump, suggesting that Trump has things under control:

