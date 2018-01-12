Trump Vows to Protect Americans From "High Crime" Immigrants

President Donald Trump shot back after controversy over his alleged “shithole countries” comment by vowing to protect Americans from “high crime” immigrants.

Trump caused another convulsion across the political spectrum last night when he reportedly asked lawmakers during DACA negotiations, “Why are we having all these people from shithole countries come here?”

Trump was referring to African countries as well as Haiti and El Salvador.

That prompted an instant backlash, with one Democrat even insisting that Trump, “Could lead the Ku Klux Klan in the United States of America.”

Trump supporters responded in kind by asking why, if such countries were paradises and not “shitholes,” did the vast majority of the people from the third world want to come to America in the first place?

The president took to Twitter this morning to outline, in a somewhat more moderate tone, what exactly he meant.

The so-called bipartisan DACA deal presented yesterday to myself and a group of Republican Senators and Congressmen was a big step backwards. Wall was not properly funded, Chain & Lottery were made worse and USA would be forced to take large numbers of people from high crime….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2018

….countries which are doing badly. I want a merit based system of immigration and people who will help take our country to the next level. I want safety and security for our people. I want to stop the massive inflow of drugs. I want to fund our military, not do a Dem defund…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2018

….Because of the Democrats not being interested in life and safety, DACA has now taken a big step backwards. The Dems will threaten “shutdown,” but what they are really doing is shutting down our military, at a time we need it most. Get smart, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2018

“The so-called bipartisan DACA deal presented yesterday to myself and a group of Republican Senators and Congressmen was a big step backwards,” said Trump.

“Wall was not properly funded, Chain & Lottery were made worse and USA would be forced to take large numbers of people from high crime countries which are doing badly. I want a merit based system of immigration and people who will help take our country to the next level. I want safety and security for our people.”

“I want to stop the massive inflow of drugs. I want to fund our military, not do a Dem defund because of the Democrats not being interested in life and safety, DACA has now taken a big step backwards. The Dems will threaten “shutdown,” but what they are really doing is shutting down our military, at a time we need it most. Get smart, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Trump also denied that he had said the word “shithole,” but acknowledged that “tough language” had been used during the meeting.

The language used by me at the DACA meeting was tough, but this was not the language used. What was really tough was the outlandish proposal made – a big setback for DACA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2018

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/paul.j.watson.71

*********************

Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com and Prison Planet.com.