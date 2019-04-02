Trump Vows To Replace "Really Bad" Obamacare After Election

President Trump said Monday that Obamacare, which he described as “Really bad HealthCare” will be replaced after the election next year “when Republicans hold the Senate & win back the House.”

“It will be truly great HealthCare that will work for America,” Trump vowed, adding that “Republicans will always support Pre-Existing Conditions.”

“The Republican Party will be known as the Party of Great HealthCare. Meantime, the USA is doing better than ever & is respected again!” Trump tweeted.

Trump’s vow comes after the Justice Department filed a court briefing last week that stated Obamacare should be ruled unconstitutional.

The move by Trump is being seen as an effort to curtail Democrat plans to make health care a key campaign issue in the immediate term.

Trump believes that saving the issue until after the election and not risking another attempt at overturning it before then will help Republicans gain traction.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is thought to be preparing a resolution to counter Trump’s move.

Democratic candidates have suggested they will make healthcare a core part of their campaigns:


