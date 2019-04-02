Trump Vows To Replace "Really Bad" Obamacare After Election

President Trump said Monday that Obamacare, which he described as “Really bad HealthCare” will be replaced after the election next year “when Republicans hold the Senate & win back the House.”

“It will be truly great HealthCare that will work for America,” Trump vowed, adding that “Republicans will always support Pre-Existing Conditions.”

“The Republican Party will be known as the Party of Great HealthCare. Meantime, the USA is doing better than ever & is respected again!” Trump tweeted.

Everybody agrees that ObamaCare doesn’t work. Premiums & deductibles are far too high – Really bad HealthCare! Even the Dems want to replace it, but with Medicare for all, which would cause 180 million Americans to lose their beloved private health insurance. The Republicans….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 2, 2019

….are developing a really great HealthCare Plan with far lower premiums (cost) & deductibles than ObamaCare. In other words it will be far less expensive & much more usable than ObamaCare. Vote will be taken right after the Election when Republicans hold the Senate & win…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 2, 2019

….back the House. It will be truly great HealthCare that will work for America. Also, Republicans will always support Pre-Existing Conditions. The Republican Party will be known as the Party of Great HealtCare. Meantime, the USA is doing better than ever & is respected again! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 2, 2019

Trump’s vow comes after the Justice Department filed a court briefing last week that stated Obamacare should be ruled unconstitutional.

The move by Trump is being seen as an effort to curtail Democrat plans to make health care a key campaign issue in the immediate term.

Trump believes that saving the issue until after the election and not risking another attempt at overturning it before then will help Republicans gain traction.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is thought to be preparing a resolution to counter Trump’s move.

Democratic candidates have suggested they will make healthcare a core part of their campaigns:

Over 30,000 Americans could die every single year if Trump gets his way and destroys the Affordable Care Act. Our job is to fight back against his efforts to take health care away from millions of people. We must make health care a right through Medicare for All. https://t.co/rvCqBhQnkF — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) March 26, 2019

Trump and his administration are trying to take health care away from tens of millions of Americans — again. We must fight back again with everything we've got. And in 2020, we need to elect a president who will make health care a right.https://t.co/O3gLYa7Yzy — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) March 26, 2019

The Affordable Care Act means that people can’t get kicked off their insurance for pre-existing conditions. With the stroke of a pen, this court filing by the administration would take that away. I will fight this. https://t.co/rlTcKRLSJD — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) March 26, 2019

If it’s a fight for healthcare this administration wants, it’s a fight they’ll get—and we will win. https://t.co/mO2hojmB4X — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) March 26, 2019

I’ll say it for the zillionth time: We will not let the Trump administration rip health care away from millions of Americans. Not now. Not ever. https://t.co/QXzTFgkcv0 — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) March 26, 2019

Health 👏🏽 care 👏🏽 is 👏🏽 a 👏🏽 right. We fought and won the battle to keep health care coverage for millions, and we will do it again. Bring it. https://t.co/8dD2dPxZ9I — Sen. Cory Booker (@SenBooker) March 26, 2019

We will defend the ACA. We will protect the care of those whose lives depend on it. And we will get to universal, guaranteed, high-quality health care for every woman, every man, every child in this country. https://t.co/PT3QH9Gapc — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) March 26, 2019