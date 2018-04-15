Trump vows to sanction MORE airstrikes against Syria if Assad dares to use chemical weapons again

President Trump has vowed to carry out further airstrikes on Syria if the regime dares to use chemical weapons again, as Nikki Haley lashed out at Russia during a fiery meeting of the UN Security Council.

Scores of fast jets, fighters and destroyers fired more than 100 missiles at three military targets in Syria on Friday night in retaliation for President Assad’s chemical weapons attack on the rebel enclave of Douma on April 7.

While President Trump greeted the end of the attacks with a tweet saying ‘mission accomplished’, Ambassador Haley promised the US was ready for another strike if Assad crossed the chemical weapons ‘red line’ in the future.

‘The time for talk ended last night,’ Haley told an emergency meeting of the Security Council called by Russia. ‘We are prepared to sustain this pressure, if the Syrian regime is foolish enough to test our will.

‘I spoke to President Trump this morning and he said if the Syrian regime uses this poisonous gas again, the United States is locked and loaded.’

She also accused the Russians of covering up crimes committed by its ally, Assad, who she said had used chemical weapons 50 times in the past seven years of warfare.

‘Russia can complain all it wants about fake news, but no one is buying its lies and its cover-ups,’ she said of Syria’s strongest ally,’ Haley said.’Russia was supposed to guarantee Assad would not use chemical weapons, and Russia did the opposite.

‘We cannot stand by and let Russia trash every international norm that we stand for, and allow the use of chemical weapons to go unanswered.’

President Trump said Saturday in his first comments since the air raid: ‘Thank you to France and the United Kingdom for their wisdom and the power of their fine Military. Could not have had a better result. Mission Accomplished!’

