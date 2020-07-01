Trump Vows to Veto Defense Bill if It Renames U.S. Bases Named for Confederate Figures

President Donald Trump tweeted Tuesday evening that he would veto the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) if it included an amendment to rename ten U.S. Army bases that had been named for Confederate generals.

The renaming amendment was authored by Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and passed the Republican-controlled Senate Armed Services Committee on a voice vote.

Trump had previously said he would veto the bill if it renamed the bases.

On Tuesday night, he tweeted: “I will Veto the Defense Authorization Bill if the Elizabeth “Pocahontas” Warren (of all people!) Amendment, which will lead to the renaming (plus other bad things!) of Fort Bragg, Fort Robert E. Lee, and many other Military Bases from which we won Two World Wars, is in the Bill!”



Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) has proposed an amendment that would reverse Warren’s amendment. He explained in a speech from the Senate floor that he was opposed to “historical revisionism,” adding that he opposed the change “not to celebrate the cause of the Confederacy, but to embrace the cause of union.”

