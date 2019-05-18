The delusions on the campaign trail are flailing around with a mounting flagrant disregard for truth after a significant portion of Trump’s support was deplatformed by naked totalitarianism in Silicon Valley.

Recently, Joe Biden, who is now leading the socialist democratic anti-rich white men party, whole heartedly agreed with the sheer nonsense spewing from a supporter mired in mainstream conspiracy theories and propagandized fear mongering.

What Biden’s supporters will soon learn, is that Biden is far more embedded in the dark world of pay-to-play foreign collusion than President Trump could ever be.

Democrats again rallied around their retelling of obstruction and Watergate-esque fantasies. Reading the Mueller report in a marathon display of denial.

Maybe now, after pouring over it for over 12 hours they will come to terms with the fact that after two years of their pseudo-patriotic Republic-crippling fraudulent witch hunt there was no collusion.

The left appears to be asleep at the wheel as they careen down a highway of hubris and embarrassment to certain doom. Meanwhile President Trump, for better or worse, still connects with the American Dream in all of its ragged glory.


Related Articles

Candace Owens: Big Tech Trying to ‘Subvert a Mass Awakening’

Candace Owens: Big Tech Trying to ‘Subvert a Mass Awakening’

U.S. News
Comments
"Treason!" - Barr Finds "Government Power Was Used To Spy On American Citizens"

“Treason!” – Barr Finds “Government Power Was Used To Spy On American Citizens”

U.S. News
Comments

Pete Buttigieg: Erasing Thomas Jefferson’s Name ‘Right Thing to Do’

U.S. News
comments

Pete Buttigieg: Christianity Has Extremist Factions, Just like Islam

U.S. News
comments

Trump Has No Problem With Buttigieg Campaigning With His Husband

U.S. News
comments

Comments