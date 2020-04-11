Trump vs The Anti-Zinc Media Mafia

Testimonials from doctors around the country are claiming success with hydroxychloroquine, z-pack and zinc. But the Fake News Media has been determined to discredit the treatments because the more dead Americans there are, the better for them come election day.

RELATED: READ IT HERE: THE NIH ZINC FACT SHEET

RELATED: 6000 DOCTORS SAY TRUMP-BACKED ANTI-MALARIA DRUG IS THE MOST EFFECTIVE CORONAVIRUS TREATMENT

The platinum standard of advanced multivitamin formulations is back in stock! Order Vitamin Mineral Fusion at 50% off today!