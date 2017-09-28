President Donald Trump on Thursday removed shipping restrictions that critics said held back the disaster response in hurricane-battered Puerto Rico.

The Jones Act will be waived “immediately,” press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said. Trump made the decision at the request of Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rossello, she said.

Rossello had asked Trump to temporarily waive the law as the island seeks food, water and other supplies following widespread devastation from Hurricane Maria.

The roughly 100-year-old Jones Act requires goods shipped between American ports to travel on U.S.-flagged ships with American crews. Critics like Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., argued it had unnecessarily raised costs on Puerto Ricans in need of supplies. The island relies heavily on ports.

