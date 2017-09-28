U.S. President Donald J. Trump arrives at the The White House on August 23, 2017 in Washington, DC. Trump returned to Washington after hosting a rally in Phoenix, Arizona, and attending a veteran's convention in Reno, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Kleponis-Pool/Getty Images)

Image Credits: Chris Kleponis-Pool/Getty Images.

President Donald Trump on Thursday removed shipping restrictions that critics said held back the disaster response in hurricane-battered Puerto Rico.

The Jones Act will be waived “immediately,” press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said. Trump made the decision at the request of Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rossello, she said.

Rossello had asked Trump to temporarily waive the law as the island seeks food, water and other supplies following widespread devastation from Hurricane Maria.

The roughly 100-year-old Jones Act requires goods shipped between American ports to travel on U.S.-flagged ships with American crews. Critics like Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., argued it had unnecessarily raised costs on Puerto Ricans in need of supplies. The island relies heavily on ports.

Read more


Related Articles

Video: Trump Says NFL Owners Are "Afraid of Their Players"

Video: Trump Says NFL Owners Are “Afraid of Their Players”

U.S. News
Comments
Silicon Valley Elitist Starts Religion to Worship Artificial Intelligence as God

Silicon Valley Elitist Starts Religion to Worship Artificial Intelligence as God

U.S. News
Comments

Packers Fans Livid After Team Requests They Participate In Anti-American Protest

U.S. News
Comments

Why didn’t TV networks show angry, booing NFL fans Sunday or Monday?

U.S. News
Comments

Lauren Duca Is Happy To See White People Get Punished

U.S. News
Comments

Comments