Trump Wants Separate Trade Deals With Canada, Mexico - No NAFTA

President Donald Trump is “very seriously contemplating” separate trade negotiations with Canada and Mexico, White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow said Tuesday.

It’s not clear whether pursuing bilateral trade agreements with the two countries would effectively end the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) among the three nations, which has been in place for more than two decades.

“Yesterday we met with the president a couple times and he is very seriously contemplating kind of a shift in NAFTA negotiations,” Kudlow said on “Fox & Friends.” “His preference now, and he asked me to convey this, is to actually negotiate with Mexico and Canada separately.”

