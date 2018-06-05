Trump Wants Separate Trade Deals With Canada, Mexico - No NAFTA

Image Credits: flickr, meaact.

President Donald Trump is “very seriously contemplating” separate trade negotiations with Canada and Mexico, White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow said Tuesday.

It’s not clear whether pursuing bilateral trade agreements with the two countries would effectively end the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) among the three nations, which has been in place for more than two decades.

“Yesterday we met with the president a couple times and he is very seriously contemplating kind of a shift in NAFTA negotiations,” Kudlow said on “Fox & Friends.” “His preference now, and he asked me to convey this, is to actually negotiate with Mexico and Canada separately.”

Read more


Related Articles

Mexico Puts Tariffs on Pork, Bourbon, Steel

Mexico Puts Tariffs on Pork, Bourbon, Steel

Economy
Comments
Cyberattack Disrupts Crypto Exchange

Cyberattack Disrupts Crypto Exchange

Economy
Comments

Chick-fil-A Mocks Leftist Myth About Wage Stagnation

Economy
Comments

US Crude Lowest Since April

Economy
Comments

Major Bank CEOs Say Blockchain Will Underpin the Financial Industry ‘In Five Years’

Economy
Comments

Comments