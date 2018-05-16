Trump Wants Sessions to Prosecute Mayor Who Tipped Off Illegals

Image Credits: ICE / Wiki.

President Trump blasted California’s sanctuary state law for providing safe haven for illegal immigrant drug dealers, gang members, and “some of the most vicious and violent offenders on earth,” pledging to redouble his administration’s efforts to deport illegal immigrants who commit crimes.

Trump on Wednesday met with more than a dozen conservative California officials and sheriffs who oppose the state’s Democrat-led efforts to block local law enforcement’s cooperation with federal immigration authorities.

The president thanked the “courageous mayors and sheriffs and local leaders” from across the state who, he said, “bravely resisted California’s deadly and unconstitutional sanctuary state laws.”

