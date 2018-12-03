Trump Wants to End "Uncontrollable Arms Race" With Russia, China

Image Credits: Kremlin.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday proposed talks with the leaders of China and Russia aimed at halting what he described as an “uncontrollable” arms race.

Trump’s comment follows an October announcement in which he said he would withdraw from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF), a Cold War deal with Russia to cut missile numbers.

Critics say the move, which has not been finalized, would spark a new arms race with Russia. Trump at the time said he would build up America’s nuclear stockpile “until people come to their senses.”

Read more


Related Articles

Wounded Yemenis Evacuated Before Peace Talks

Wounded Yemenis Evacuated Before Peace Talks

World at War
Comments
Trump Foreign Policy: Doing the Same Thing and Expecting a Different Result

Trump Foreign Policy: Doing the Same Thing and Expecting a Different Result

World at War
Comments

Crimea Crisis: What Happened Between Russia, Ukraine

World at War
Comments

Ukraine Bars Russian Men From Entry

World at War
Comments

China Rejects US Report Calling For Anti-Espionage Measures

World at War
Comments

Comments